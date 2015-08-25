** Specialist currency manager Record down c.15 pct in heavy volumes & heading to sharpest loss in just under 21 months after its mandate takes a hit due to volatile currency markets

** Over 7 times daily avg volume traded through in nearly 3 hrs post opening bell

** Co says size of the tactical bespoke mandate which had increased by $1.75 bln in Q1, reduced by c.$2.8 bln with immediate effect

** Record, which managed c.$56.6 bln in client currency exposures as at 30 June 2015, says size of mandate may continue to be volatile

** Exchange rate volatility has surged in 2015 (bit.ly/1Pw6Sgx)

** Founded in 1983, co manages currency and provides currency hedging services for institutional clients

** Stock up 10.37 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)