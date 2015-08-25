Aug 25 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 43.9 percent y/y at 172.7 million yuan ($26.94 million)

* Says board approves Germany unit to acquire 28 percent stake in Decon GmbH for 3 million euros ($3.47 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MQBeN6; bit.ly/1U3Q7Qq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8657 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)