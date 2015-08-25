BRIEF-Boon Koon Group appoints Yeo Chun Sing as Executive Director
* Appoints Yeo Chun Sing as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2p3RCVK) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 FAWER Automotive Parts Ltd Co
* Says H1 net profit down 12.2 percent y/y at 288.7 million yuan ($45.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U3Qydz
($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review