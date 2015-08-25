BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says H1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 503.9 million yuan ($78.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JthW9p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* RIB Software and SWARCO sign a phase-II-contract (no. 16/2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)