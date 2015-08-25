BRIEF-QAF Ltd announces strategic review of primary production business in Australia
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review
Aug 25 Lawton Development Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Aug 26 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hb7j4E
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: