BRIEF-QAF Ltd announces strategic review of primary production business in Australia
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review
Aug 25 Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital to HK$182.1 million ($23.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JjjIgk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: