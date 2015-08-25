BRIEF-Cognizant reports Q1 EPS $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Ningbo GQY Video & Telecom Joint Stock Co Ltd
* Says signs MOU with Stanford University on cooperation on robotics
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KJTj9o
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook