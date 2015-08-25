DBS to seek bids for non-life insurance distribution deal - sources
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
Aug 25 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 13.4 percent y/y at 10.04 billion yuan ($1.57 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MKIjx0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.2 per share to shareholders for 2016