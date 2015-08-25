BRIEF-Lorenzo Int'l applies for extension of time to hold AGM
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 57.5 percent y/y at 271.6 million yuan ($42.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KK1rXv
($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: