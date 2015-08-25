Aug 25 Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia

* Says plans to acquire 26.96 percent stake in Tianan Property Insurance for 6.9 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) via cash, share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LxPyd9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)