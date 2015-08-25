Danish brewer puts the 'P' in pilsner
COPENHAGEN, May 5 A Danish brewery is drawing on 50,000 litres of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker.
** London-listed miner Vedanta Resources & unit Vedanta Ltd up sharply & both on track for sharpest intraday gain in around 3.5 mnths
** Vedanta Ltd, India's biggest private miner, raises 20 billion Indian rupees ($302.77 million) from State Bank of India via issue of non-convertible debentures, which will reduce cost of funds
** Co, like other commodity peers, has been hit by a slump in commodities; has also suffered due to mining bans in key producing states
** Vedanta Ltd up c.7.6 pct with over 2 times daily avg volume traded through; Stock moves up after touching lowest in just under 5.5 yrs
** Parent co Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, up 10.9 pct, top FTSE midcap gainer on LSE & top among peers on bullish FTSE's basic resources index
** UK mining stocks rebound on Tuesday after China cuts benchmark interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio
** Vedanta Ltd down 62 pct YTD & London-listed co down c.23 pct ($1 = 66.0576 Indian rupees) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
COPENHAGEN, May 5 A Danish brewery is drawing on 50,000 litres of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker.
LONDON, May 5 IAG's new low cost, long haul airline Level will add two or three new aircraft in 2018 and operate from at least one new European base, IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday.