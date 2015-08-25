BRIEF-Regulator resumes review of Tongkun's 2016 private placement application
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its 2016 share private placement application
Aug 25 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Aug 26 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MKPkOo
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share