Fitch Rates Costco's $3.8B Planned Issuance 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Costco Wholesale Corporation's (Costco) issuance of $1 billion four-year senior unsecured notes due 2021, $800 million 5-year senior unsecured notes due 2022, $1 billion 7-year notes due 2024, and $1 billion 10-year notes due 2027. Proceeds will be used to finance Costco's $7 per share (around $3.1 billion) special dividend. The notes, which are being issued under Cost