** High valuations relative to average and debt amid China worries is making case for further falls in EM shares

** MSCI EM index at premium vs long term average on P/E as per Eikon data while traders say they are trading at 8x on EV/EBITDA, a hefty premium vs their lows in 2008, 2011

** Philippines, India, Israel, Malaysia seem most vulnerable on valuation and debt/equity - StarMine data

** Goldman Sachs cuts equity markets to "neutral"; continues to see DM stocks outperforming EM

** Investors are more underweight EMs than they have ever been, latest BofA-ML fund managers' survey finds

** MSCI EM, trading near 2009 lows, is down 17.5 YTD vs 7 pct fall in MSCI World index

** However, delay on Fed rate hike and turnaround in China can lead to short-term tactical buy on EMs

