Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Brokers look for bottom up ideas after steep falls on China contagion
** India remains in a sweet spot among rivals due to fall in commodity prices
** Nomura highlights Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement
** HSBC likes Vedanta, Kaveri Seed, Tata Motors among others
** CLSA's top ideas: Infosys, Bharti Airtel , HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Zee Entertainment
** Domestic funds also looking to value buy as India enters into correction
** The NSE index is down 13.7 pct from its record high hit in mid-March (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees