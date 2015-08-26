** Brokers look for bottom up ideas after steep falls on China contagion

** India remains in a sweet spot among rivals due to fall in commodity prices

** Nomura highlights Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement

** HSBC likes Vedanta, Kaveri Seed, Tata Motors among others

** CLSA's top ideas: Infosys, Bharti Airtel , HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Zee Entertainment

** Domestic funds also looking to value buy as India enters into correction

** The NSE index is down 13.7 pct from its record high hit in mid-March