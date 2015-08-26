Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Gati gains 6.3 pct, Gateway Distriparks up 1.5 pct, Snowman Logistics rises 4.6 pct and VRL Logistics advances 1.5 pct
** India government in talks for special parliamentary session, minister Naidu says - NewsRise
** Govt. begins talks with opposing parties to reconvene monsoon session to discuss and pass crucial GST legislation - media reports
** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees