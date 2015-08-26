** Additions to MSCI indexes seem tactically safer bets amid China-led stock rout globally

** Continued bullish sentiment ahead of inclusion after markets close on Aug. 31 helps (bit.ly/1JgbvwM) (bit.ly/1Pb6gg0

** Japan' Kose Corp jumps 7.6 pct and Alps Electric up 7.5 pct

** Korea's Hanmi Science Co surges 11.6 pct while BGF Retail, one of the largest additions to the MSCI EM Index, surges 7 pct

** India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals also up 1 pct

