BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fFm2n6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)