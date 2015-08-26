BRIEF-Hubei Jumpcan Pharma to issue up to 860 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 860 million yuan ($124.55 million) convertible bonds
Aug 26 Jinling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 227.9 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 31
* Says its shareholder Song Xueyun raises stake in co to 5 percent from 1.78 percent