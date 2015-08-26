Aug 26 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 226.8 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($187.22 million)

* Says to boost investment unit's capital by up to 500 million yuan to 1 billion yuan

* Says to boost futures unit's capital by up to 100 million yuan

