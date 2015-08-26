BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm
Aug 26 HC SemiTek Corp
* Says plans to acquire crystaland for 1.08 billion yuan ($168.50 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on aug 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jvc4wz; bit.ly/1PSio6G
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)