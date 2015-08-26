Aug 26 HC SemiTek Corp

* Says plans to acquire crystaland for 1.08 billion yuan ($168.50 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on aug 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jvc4wz; bit.ly/1PSio6G

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)