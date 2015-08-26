Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 38.8 percent y/y at 123.5 million yuan ($19.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KjY1Pt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.