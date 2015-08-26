BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns
* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million
Aug 26 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 15.1 percent y/y at 518.3 million yuan ($80.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NU4XBX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.