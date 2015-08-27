KUALA LUMPUR Aug 27 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Southeast Asia's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted second-quarter net interest income of 2.68 billion ringgit ($629 million), its highest since June 2010.

Net profit for April-June was 1.58 billion ringgit, compared with 1.6 billion ringgit last year, Maybank said in a stock exchange filing. ($1=4.2550 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)