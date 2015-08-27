BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Citi downgrades Maruti Suzuki to "neutral" from "buy"
** Sees downside risks to earnings driven by heady valuations, moderate domestic demand and dissipating FX tailwinds
** Stock has 44 buy and 5 hold ratings - Eikon data
** Trades at 12-month forward P/E of 20.8x vs 18x of rivals - Eikon data
** Separately, sentiment remains underpinned on company's plan to raise FII investment limit in its AGM on Sept. 4
