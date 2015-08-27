** Citi downgrades Maruti Suzuki to "neutral" from "buy"

** Sees downside risks to earnings driven by heady valuations, moderate domestic demand and dissipating FX tailwinds

** Stock has 44 buy and 5 hold ratings - Eikon data

** Trades at 12-month forward P/E of 20.8x vs 18x of rivals - Eikon data

** Separately, sentiment remains underpinned on company's plan to raise FII investment limit in its AGM on Sept. 4

