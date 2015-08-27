BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Cairn India rises as much as 8.1 pct; builds on gains of previous two sessions
** Heads towards biggest single-day gain since June 2009
** Brent crude up 2 pct on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories, rally in global equity markets
** Stock trading at 5.9x on 12-month PE vs 9.7x of rivals - Eikon data
** Vedanta shares also rise as much as 7.5 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
