** Cairn India rises as much as 8.1 pct; builds on gains of previous two sessions

** Heads towards biggest single-day gain since June 2009

** Brent crude up 2 pct on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories, rally in global equity markets

** Stock trading at 5.9x on 12-month PE vs 9.7x of rivals - Eikon data

