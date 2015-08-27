India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
-- Source link: (bbc.in/1EY3CVC)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees