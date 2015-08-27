BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Hathway Cable rises as much as 18.45 pct
** Heads towards biggest single-day gain since March 2
** Indian central bank says FII limit in Hathway Cable increased to 74 pct from 49 pct
** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level
** FIIs currently hold 14.54 pct stake in the company - BSE data (RM: karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.