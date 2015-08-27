** Hathway Cable rises as much as 18.45 pct

** Heads towards biggest single-day gain since March 2

** Indian central bank says FII limit in Hathway Cable increased to 74 pct from 49 pct

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level

** FIIs currently hold 14.54 pct stake in the company - BSE data