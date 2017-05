** Select Asian technology stocks jump on better risk-reward after their valuations came close to lows seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011

** Taiwan's Catcher Technology jumps 6.5 pct

** Korea's SK Hynix gains 5.4 pct and Foxconn Technology up 2.4 pct

** Hong Kong's Lenovo Group rises 2.6 pct

** Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Ex Japan Technology index is down 16.4% YTD after earlier marking their lowest in two years on Aug.25

** Low Asia tech valuations are driven by Korea and Taiwan - StarMine data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)