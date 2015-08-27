** Net foreign selling net foreign selling in emerging Asia
ex-China climbs to $19 bln over three months 0 Credit Suisse's
analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say
** Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand seeing foreign investor
capitulation while Korea, Taiwan, India are closely following
through (bit.ly/1MWg9AX)
** Foreign investor capitulation is a key factor commonly
seen at market bottoms
** "If foreigners continue to sell at the pace of last three
days, we are just 2-3 days away from foreign investor
capitulation," Credit Suisse adds
** Also valuations are increasingly becoming compelling.
MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B has dropped to 1.45x
lowest in nearly 3 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)
** P/B only lower during 1998 and 2008, 2001 global
recession and the 2003 SARS episode
** Asian stocks rose on Thursday as a sharp rebound on Wall
Street eased fears of a protracted global market rout, while the
dollar steadied as risk appetite returned
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)