** Net foreign selling net foreign selling in emerging Asia ex-China climbs to $19 bln over three months 0 Credit Suisse's analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand seeing foreign investor capitulation while Korea, Taiwan, India are closely following through (bit.ly/1MWg9AX)

** Foreign investor capitulation is a key factor commonly seen at market bottoms

** "If foreigners continue to sell at the pace of last three days, we are just 2-3 days away from foreign investor capitulation," Credit Suisse adds

** Also valuations are increasingly becoming compelling. MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B has dropped to 1.45x lowest in nearly 3 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)

** P/B only lower during 1998 and 2008, 2001 global recession and the 2003 SARS episode

** Asian stocks rose on Thursday as a sharp rebound on Wall Street eased fears of a protracted global market rout, while the dollar steadied as risk appetite returned (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)