BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports net loss of $2.9 million
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
Aug 27 China Meheco Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 31.7 percent y/y at 373.6 million yuan ($58.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MPqCMI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says board elects Chen Yimin as chairman, appoints Liu Zhuangqing as general manager