BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 38.0 percent y/y at 150.2 million yuan ($23.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ElUj6Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht