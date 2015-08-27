BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q4 2016 net result turns to loss of 4.9 mln zlotys yoy
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 27 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 48.2 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($218.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JzFVbz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
