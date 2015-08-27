BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
Aug 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($780.79 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ly2H2W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
* Davita acquires purity dialysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: