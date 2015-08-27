BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
Aug 27 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says H1 net profit up 45.82 percent y/y at 215.75 million yuan ($33.69 million)

($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Davita acquires purity dialysis