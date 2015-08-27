BRIEF-Delfi says Q1 net profit US$5.6 mln
* Q1 net profit US$5.6 million versus US$8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 74.3 percent y/y at 969.1 million yuan ($151.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MQ13eA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit US$5.6 million versus US$8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board elects Wang Xuning as chairman, Huang Shuling as vice chairwoman