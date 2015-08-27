BRIEF-DaVita acquires Purity Dialysis
* Davita acquires purity dialysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 14.0 percent y/y at 903.9 million yuan ($141.15 million)
Source text : bit.ly/1Uf6cgI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Davita acquires purity dialysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter 2017