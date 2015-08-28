Mexico's peso gains on France's Macron victory
MEXICO CITY, May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.
LONDON, May 7 The euro topped $1.10 for the first time in six months in early Asian trading on Monday, and riskier assets were expected to rally when other markets open, on relief that Emmanuel Macron had comfortably won the French presidential election.