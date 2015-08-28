US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record on rebound in U.S. job growth, energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** South Korea joins Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand in stock markets witnessing higher foreign sales relative to their market cap on trailing 12-months
** S.Korea's net foreign buying dropping to -0.1 pct of market cap on a rolling 12 months basis
** Foreigners are headed for their third successive month of sales in Korean stocks, exchange data shows
** Aids hopes that emerging Asia ex-China in near support as FII capitulation is a key factor commonly seen at market bottoms
** "We only need one more day of net foreign selling of around $1 bln to see foreign investor capitulation for the region as well," Credit Suisse's analyst Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say
** Net foreign selling in emerging Asia ex-China has climbed to $19.8 bln over three months, Credit Suisse adds
** Taiwan and India also coming through: Taiwan headed for third consecutive month of foreign investor sales
** India has seen FII sales for 3 out of last 4 months so far, exchange data shows
** FII sales, valuations raising hopes emerging Asia near bottom (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.