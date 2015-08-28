** Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Oil & Gas index up 3.1 pct, while oil related services and equipment index gains 2.9 pct ** Both the indexes are headed for their fourth consecutive session of gains ** Oil prices rocketed up more than 10 pct overnight, posting their biggest one-day rally in over six years ** Brent is up 13.5 pct over the last four sessions after hitting its lowest since March 2009 on Aug 24 ** China Petroleum Corp & Chemical up 4.2 pct, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical jumps 8.3 pct ** PTT Pcl gains 4.3 pct, Inpex Corp up 6.3 pct, Kunlun Energy up 5.9 pct, Formosa Petrochemical advances 6.5 pct ** Oil and Natural Gas Corp surges 5.9 pct, Reliance Industries rises 1.3 pct, Cairn India up 6.2 pct ** S.Korea's refineries soar after oil prices rebound ** Australian energy stocks up on surge in oil prices (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)