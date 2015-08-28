US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record on rebound in U.S. job growth, energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** JP Morgan upgrades South Korea and Taiwan stocks to "overweight" from "neutral" within global EMs
** Says central banks in both markets have a relative easing bias while large current account surpluses are seen as cushions ahead of expected Fed rate hike
** Says Taiwan's forward P/E of 11x is the lowest since the global financial crisis while it has greater conviction in Korea's domestic recovery
** Upgrades IT stocks in both markets citing cheap valuations and seasonally strong Q4
** Key picks include TSMC, Cathay Financial Holding, Samsung Electronics and Amorepacific Corp (bit.ly/1WWePB3)
** Select Asian technology stocks have started rising on better risk-reward after their valuations came close to lows seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011.
** Low Asia tech valuations are driven by Korea and Taiwan - StarMine data
** Also, S.Korea is witnessing FII capitulation while Taiwan is close to it, raising hopes of a bottom in emerging Asia (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.