** JP Morgan upgrades South Korea and Taiwan stocks to "overweight" from "neutral" within global EMs

** Says central banks in both markets have a relative easing bias while large current account surpluses are seen as cushions ahead of expected Fed rate hike

** Says Taiwan's forward P/E of 11x is the lowest since the global financial crisis while it has greater conviction in Korea's domestic recovery

** Upgrades IT stocks in both markets citing cheap valuations and seasonally strong Q4

** Key picks include TSMC, Cathay Financial Holding, Samsung Electronics and Amorepacific Corp (bit.ly/1WWePB3)

** Select Asian technology stocks have started rising on better risk-reward after their valuations came close to lows seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011.

** Low Asia tech valuations are driven by Korea and Taiwan - StarMine data

** Also, S.Korea is witnessing FII capitulation while Taiwan is close to it, raising hopes of a bottom in emerging Asia