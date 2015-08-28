UPDATE 5-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Noon figures nevertheless point to higher-than-expected turnout
Aug 28 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 57.6 percent y/y at 299.2 million yuan ($46.85 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i6Ivvd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Noon figures nevertheless point to higher-than-expected turnout
* Decides to distribute dividend of $0.55 per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2pntsS3) Further company coverage: