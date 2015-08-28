(Refiles to add links)

Aug 28 China Calxon Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net loss widens to 222.55 million yuan ($34.85 million) from 126.58 million yuan year ago

* Says Jan-Sept net loss to widen to 600 million yuan from 58.3 million yuan previous year

