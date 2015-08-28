(Refiles to remove extra t in Tourist in headline)

Aug 28 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 24.2 percent y/y at 410.1 million yuan ($64.21 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WWnEeg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)