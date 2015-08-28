Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says has bought 115.05 million shares of China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd between Aug. 24 and 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WWpueY
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: