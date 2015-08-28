BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by 137.5 million yuan ($21.53 million) to 186.4 million yuan
* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up industry investment fund with partner
* Says board agrees to boost UK's unit by 12 million pounds ($18.46 million) to 18.5 million pounds
* Says controlling shareholder Ningxia Zhongying Velvet Industry International Group Ltd plans to bring in an investment managenment firm as strategic investor which will invest up to 5 billion yuan in the group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MZx6u7; bit.ly/1MSznpj; bit.ly/1IogEM0; bit.ly/1PCx0X2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.6501 pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago