Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 49.0 percent y/y at 418.8 million yuan ($65.58 million)
