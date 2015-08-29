BRIEF-Gr Sarantis Q1 EBITDA up 15.2 percent at 6.1 million euros
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO (UP 15.2 PERCENT)
Aug 29 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 2.0 percent y/y at 2.63 billion yuan ($411.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JCI7iA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO (UP 15.2 PERCENT)
* no dividend was paid or proposed during three months ended 31 March 2017