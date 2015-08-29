BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share
* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations
Aug 29 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KTdiTm
* FRACTAL DESIGN HAS SELECTED ASETEK'S LIQUID COOLING TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS NEW CELSIUS SERIES CPU COOLER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)