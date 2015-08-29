BRIEF-Pacific Insight Electronics reports qtrly shr of $0.41
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 49.45 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($172.24 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LIhlaF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to be financed through cash, debt facility, pvt placement